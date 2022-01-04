Left Menu

Athiya Shetty launches her own YouTube channel

Actor Athiya Shetty has made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel on the particular social media platform.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-01-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 20:00 IST
Athiya Shetty launches her own YouTube channel
Athiya Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Athiya Shetty has made her debut on YouTube as she opened her channel on the particular social media platform. Talking about the same, Athiya said, "The YouTube channel will be an extension of my personality. I will try my best to give people an insight of my life. Fans can see my skincare routine, behind the scene footage of shoot and work on my channel. Also, the tings I like doing with fashion, videos of my pets, the foods I like to eat."

Athiya also took to Instagram to give her fans an update about her channel. "A peek into my morning skincare routine. My first YouTube short is now live. Please click on the link to check it out," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Athiya is making headlines for her relationship with cricketer KL Rahul. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022