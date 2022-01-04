Rewari Jail official's wife booked for thrashing staff's son

A case was registered on Tuesday against the wife of the Deputy Superintendent of district Jail Rewari for allegedly thrashing the 12-year-old son of a female jail warden, police here said. According to the complaint filed by jail warden Premlata, the accused on November 29 allegedly took her son with her to the quarters when he was coming back home from a tuition class and allegedly beat him up there.

She claimed lodging a complaint the same day at Sadar Police Station and Child Care Helpline, but no action was taken, after which she approached the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

An FIR has been registered against Poonam, wife of Naresh Goyal, at Sadar Police Station, police said.

“We have registered a case and a probe is on. Action will be taken as per the law,'' said DSP rewari Mohammad Jamal. Reportedly, Naresh Goyal termed the allegations “baseless”. According to police, Poonam also lodged a complaint against Premlata at the same police station a few days ago, but no FIR was registered.

In her complaint, Poonam claimed that Premlata’s son had called her son to his house where Premlata and her daughter beat him up badly and threatened to kill him, they said.

