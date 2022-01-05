Cobra Kai Season 5 is under post-production, Season 6's script is almost ready!

After the recent release of Cobra Kai Season 4, fans are already impatient and itching to know the premiere date of the fifth season. Ahead of the fourth season's premiere, the series was renewed for a Season 5 in August 2021. Netflix's Cobra Kai Season 5 has already wrapped up filming in Atlanta, Georgia, and is now in post-production. Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz confirmed it via Twitter.

What's more! The Cobra Kai creative team has already started writing the sixth season. Co-creator Josh Heald talked to Collider about the future of the show in seasons 5 and 6 and beyond:

"There are characters and storylines that we've considered that, from the beginning, we would have said, 'Okay, that's a season,' and that storyline ended up being an episode or two. And then there's the opposite of that where you say, 'Okay, this is a season,' and now we're going to extend that into multiple seasons.

So we've always looked back at our original plan with open eyes because with so many new branches and so many new characters and interactions and what you're seeing during production when, 'Oh wow, these two people together, there's something interesting about that duo,' you want to lean more into it and when you do lean more into it, it naturally pushes other things along and further out. It's changed at times, but it also hasn't. We still have an endgame plan. We're still writing beyond Season 5. But it's been fun to bring in those new characters and storylines and let them lead the way sometimes."

Almost all the main cast members from Cobra Kai Season 4 are expected to return to the fifth season. This includes Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Xolo Maridueña (as Miguel Diaz), Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Martin Cove (John Kreese), Peyton List (Tory Schwarber), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen Diaz) and others.

Cobra Kai became more popular during the pandemic and accumulated massive audiences. The series has had high viewership on both YouTube and Netflix and has been met with generally positive reviews from critics.

Cobra Kai Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to get more updates on Netflix series.

