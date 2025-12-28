Left Menu

Reservation Policy Stalemate Sparks Youth Anxiety in Jammu and Kashmir

PDP MLA Waheed Para criticizes the Omar Abdullah government for its lack of action regarding Jammu and Kashmir's controversial reservation policy. Para emphasizes the existential impact the policy has on younger generations' future, urging transparency and public access to the reservation report. The issue remains unsolved, fueling youth unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-12-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 09:09 IST
PDP MLA Waheed Para has openly criticized the Omar Abdullah government for failing to take action on Jammu and Kashmir's contentious reservation policy. Para asserts that the existing policy has severe implications for the future of the state's younger generations.

Calling the policy an "existential issue," Para notes that despite protests and public demand for change, the government has shown "zero intent" to resolve it. His comments come as students in the general category prepare to renew their peaceful demonstrations regarding the stalled policy reform.

The Pulwama MLA insists that transparency is crucial, demanding that the reservation report be made public. He adds that accountability lies with both the Chief Minister's office and the Lieutenant Governor, highlighting the need for prompt action on this sensitive issue.

