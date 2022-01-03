Stranger Things Season 4’s release date is reportedly leaked, might arrive in July 2022

Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 is likely to come in the summer of 2022. Although the exact release date is yet to be revealed, fans now have a ballpark timeframe to look forward to.

Recently, Showbiz CheatSheet noted that the release month for Stranger Things season 4 might have accidentally been leaked by a Georgia tour company. According to the portal, An Instagram post for Georgia Tours Co. claimed Stranger Things season 4 is coming to Netflix in "July 2022."

However, the good news is that Stranger Things Season 4 has wrapped up filming in September. Moreover, several teasers posted on the official social media page already revealed that fans will see Stranger Things Season 4 in 2022. Therefore it's not impossible to see Stranger Things Season 4 in July 2022.

Stranger Things Season 4 is coming three years on from the last installment, and the story will start a year later in spring 1986. The titles for Stranger Things Season 4 are as follows:

Chapter One: The Hellfire Club, Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse, Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero, Chapter Four: Dear Billy, Chapter Five: The Nina Project, Chapter Six: The Dive, Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab, "Chapter Eight: Papa, Chapter Nine: The Piggyback.

Stranger Things Season 4 would be the most mystery-filled season the show ever had, said Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler. The story would go deeper into the character of Jim Hopper (played by David Harbour).

Stranger Things Season 4 will take place far from Hawkins. In the last season, we saw Byers' family and Eleven shifting their location. Matt Duffer indicates there were several loose ends in Season 3. It seems Season 4 would explore Hopper's perceived death and Eleven being adopted by Will's mother and relocating with her new family out of state.

The show's main cast will continue to consist of Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, and Cara Buono.

Stranger Things 4, is scheduled to be released worldwide exclusively via Netflix's streaming service in 2022. The exact release date is yet to be revealed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates.

Also Read: Virgin River updates: Will seasons 4 & 5 release in 2022?