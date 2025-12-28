Left Menu

Myanmar's Contentious Elections: A Struggle for Credibility Amidst Conflict

Myanmar conducts general elections amidst civil war, following a military coup in 2021. Critics claim the poll lacks credibility, with key opposition figures, including Aung San Suu Kyi, detained. The military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party is expected to dominate a divided electorate amidst ongoing unrest.

28-12-2025
Voters in Myanmar began casting their ballots on Sunday in a general election overshadowed by civil war and controversy over its legitimacy. The poll is the first since the 2021 military coup that dissolved the last civilian government under Aung San Suu Kyi, who remains detained.

The election has drawn criticism from the United Nations, Western countries, and human rights organizations, who claim it lacks the freedom, fairness, and credibility necessary for a democratic process. These elections are seen as a strategic move by the junta to entrench their power.

The military-aligned Union Solidarity and Development Party is forecasted to reclaim significant influence amidst limited opposition. The political scene in Myanmar remains unstable with widespread ongoing conflict, challenging the junta's assertion that the election will lead to political stability and a brighter future.

