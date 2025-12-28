Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Valencia CF Coach Fernando Martin's Untimely Death in Indonesia

Fernando Martin, a coach for Valencia CF Femenino B, tragically died with three of his children in a boating accident in Indonesia. The incident occurred when their boat capsized in extreme weather. His wife, one daughter, and others survived, while the search continues for other victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 28-12-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 09:18 IST
Tragic Loss: Valencia CF Coach Fernando Martin's Untimely Death in Indonesia
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Valencia CF coach Fernando Martin has died in a tragic boating accident in Indonesia, the club announced. Martin and three of his children were among the victims when their boat capsized near Labuan Bajo, known for its tourism appeal.

Officials confirmed that 11 people were aboard when the vessel encountered extreme weather while traversing the Padar Island Strait. With Martin and his children reported missing, local authorities are continuing the search operation, according to mission coordinator Fathur Rahman.

In a statement of condolence, Real Madrid CF joined the mourning, honoring Martin's contributions to football. His wife, one daughter, and the remaining crew survived the ordeal. Tributes are pouring in as the football community mourns a significant loss.

TRENDING

1
Winning Hearts: Firm-Generated Content Boosts Brand Engagement

Winning Hearts: Firm-Generated Content Boosts Brand Engagement

 India
2
Balen Shah: A New Face in Nepal's Political Landscape

Balen Shah: A New Face in Nepal's Political Landscape

 Nepal
3
Political Clash Over Office Space in Thiruvananthapuram

Political Clash Over Office Space in Thiruvananthapuram

 India
4
GMR Group Qualifies for $800 Million Saudi Airport Project

GMR Group Qualifies for $800 Million Saudi Airport Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Care Work Still Pays Less: How Gendered Jobs and Undervalued Skills Shape Wages

Planning for Survival: Protecting Public Health at Mass Gatherings in a Changing Climate

Why Labour Shortages Are Becoming Structural in the Age of AI and Decarbonisation

Why Africa’s Intermediary Cities Hold the Key to Climate-Smart Urban Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025