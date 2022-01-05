Left Menu

Aparshakti Khurana bags new film 'Berlin'

After starring as the lead actor in 'Helmet', actor Aparshakti Khurana is now all set to headline a new project titled 'Berlin'.

After starring as the lead actor in 'Helmet', actor Aparshakti Khurana is now all set to headline a new project titled 'Berlin'. On Wednesday, production banner Zee Studios took to their Instagram page and gave netizens a few details about the project.

"We are excited to announce our new project #Berlin, a spy-thriller drama set to astound you all," the makers posted. Ishwak Singh will feature alongside Aparshakti in the film. Also, Atul Sabharwal will direct 'Berlin'.

Aparshakti, too, shared the news on his Instagram. "Silence speaks louder than words. Super excited for this one," he wrote.

Apart from 'Berlin', Aparshakti also has 'Dhoka' in his kitty. (ANI)

