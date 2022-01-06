Black Clover Chapter 319 to return with Squad Captains vs. Lucifero battle after a week’s break

After a week's break, Chapter 318 of the Japanese manga has returned on January 2, 2022. But unfortunately, the Shueisha publication is taking another break, and Black Clover Chapter 319 will be on hiatus for a week. According to Manga Plus, Black Clover chapter 319 will be officially released on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Previously in Black Clover

Previously we saw Black Bulls want to rescue captain Yami and William. Asta slashes Lucifero's giant form into two halves. But still, Asta and others realize that they are in danger. Mimosa Vermillion and YunoGrinberryall appear, Yuno uses Sprit of Euros to destroy one halve part of the body. All the members are happy to see the end of Lucifero.

But, while they were celebrating, Lucifero, the Massive Mana emerges and the second gate for the underworld opens. Lucifero is not dead as his manifestation was half completed before Asta slashed him.

Black Clover Chapter 318 recap

In the latest chapter, we saw the anti-magic boy Asta and the team fighting back against Lucifero. Asta and Liebe re-enter Devil Union mode to take on Lucifero. The demon was fired with anger. Asta uses his Demon Slayer Sword to hurt Lucifero but watching his dirty sword the demon is fired with anger.

He stops Asta's Demon Slayer Sword with a single hand but his finger cuts with the edge of the blade. He throws a heavy punch at Asta and it takes him some time to get revived. Langris, Vanessa, and Nacht are overpowered by Lucifero's abilities. As Lucifero's Gravity Magic grows stronger, Asta realizes that Lucifero is capable to crush all magic, humans, and even Fate.

Meanwhile, when all looks miserable and hopeless luckily Mereoleona appears and shows up in her Hellfire Incarnate form to save Asta along with Squad Captains.

Black Clover Chapter 319 spoilers

Black Clover Chapter 319 could portray the fight between the Squad Captains, Asta vs. Lucifero. Though usually, the heroes win any battle here it seems Asta might lose some of his partners in the battle in Black Clover Chapter 319.

Black Clover Chapter 319 could also provide a glimpse of Yuno and Noelle taking care of Qilphoth while Asta is busy in the fight.

Black Clover Chapter 319 will witness the furious battle of Asta, Liebe, Squad Captains against the Supreme Devils. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on the Viz website, Manga plus website, and the Shonen Jump App which is available on both Android and IOS.

