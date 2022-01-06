S.S.P Naveen Sikhera, played by Mohit Raina is back with Bhaukaal 2

Inspired by the life of IPS officer Navniet Sekera, MX Original Series Bhaukaal returns for its second season with Mohit Raina reprising his role as the heroic S.S.P Naveen Sikhera.

Ab shaanti nahi, sarvanaash hoga promises the action packed Bhaukaal 2 teaser that transports viewers to the lawless hinterland of Muzaffarnagar, UP. S.S.P. Naveen Sikhera and his team are ready to face the unchecked havoc in a brand-new season of the cutting-edge crime thriller that is written by Akash Mohimen, Jay Sheela Bansal and Jatin Wagle.

Watch the teaser here: https://bit.ly/Bhaukaal2_Teaser Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Baweja Studios Production, MX Original Series Bhaukaal 2 is directed by Jatin Wagle. The series also stars Bidita Bag, Siddhanth Kapoor, Pradeep Nagar, Gulki Joshi, Ajay Chaudhary, Rashmi Rajput and Late Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal in pivotal roles.

#PhirMachegaBhaukaal #Bhaukaal2 coming soon! Trailer out soon, stay tuned. Download the App Now Web: https://www.mxplayer.in PWR PWR

