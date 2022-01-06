Left Menu

Varun Sood contracts COVID-19

'Roadies' fame Varun Sood has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-01-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 16:48 IST
Varun Sood (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Roadies' fame Varun Sood has become the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, Varun took to Instagram and updated fans about his diagnosis.

"After 1011 days I have been tested positive for COVID-19. If anyone has come in contact with me get yourself tested. I have isolated in my room. Stay safe," he wrote. Varun's girlfriend and 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal, too, shared her health update. Fortunately, she is not COVID-19 positive.

"I am fine guys. Varun is in a different house quarantined. Thank you for the concern. Stay safe everybody," she posted on Instagram. Earlier in the day, actor Lakshmi Manchu tested positive for the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

