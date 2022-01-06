Telugu star Mahesh Babu tests COVID-19 positive

Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI): Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to social media to make the announcement and said he contracted COVID-19 with mild symptoms 'despite taking all the necessary precautions.' In a post, Mahesh Babu said he is under home quarantine and has been following proper medical guidance. ''Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who has not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalisation. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back,'' Mahesh Babu's post read.

