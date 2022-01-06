Hema Malini advocates amity, harmony in Mathura

BJP’s Mathura MP Hema Malini on Thursday emphasised the need for harmony and amity for “any extension” of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex here.

The veteran film actor advocated peace and harmony amid some Hindu outfits’ recent plan, which was rolled back later, to hold ‘jalabhishek’ -- a pre-worship bath ritual of child deity ‘Bal Gopal’ at His so-called actual birthplace at Shahi Jama Masjid inside the Lord Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex on last December 6.

The plan was launched amid a string of Hindu outfits moving various courts for shifting the 17th century Shahi Masjid away from the Katra Keshav Dev temple, claiming the mosque's present location to be the exact birthplace of the Lord Shri Krishna.

Hema Malini, however, advocated peace and amity and ''no fight'' over the issue.

“The temple is already there. It is very beautiful. Whatever is built later, must be built with amicably,” she said.

“Mathura is a peaceful place. There is no need of any fight here,” she said, adding “whenever the temple is to be extended, we will certainly get it done with due care and attention''.

Hama Malini made the remarks while talking to reporters here at the Mathura railway junction after inaugurating passenger amenities developed at the station.

She also welcomed the idea of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fighting the upcoming assembly elections from Mathura.

