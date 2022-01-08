Kerala governor offers prayers at Mahakal temple in MP's Ujjain

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday morning offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple here in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. Khan visited the temple during the 'Bhog Aarti' of the Mahakal, said Ganesh Dhakad, administrator, Mahakaleshwar Temple, in a statement. The temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country which attracts a large number of devotees.

Dhakad said priests performed puja as per rituals while Khan offered prayers standing behind barricades as per the COVID-19 guidelines.

The governor was welcomed by officials with the scarf of the temple. Khan left the temple after 40 minutes, according to Dhakad. Earlier this month, the local administration decided to ban the entry in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple given the spike in coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh.

