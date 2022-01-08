Left Menu

Kerala governor offers prayers at Mahakal temple in MP's Ujjain

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday morning offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple here in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. The temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country which attracts a large number of devotees.Dhakad said priests performed puja as per rituals while Khan offered prayers standing behind barricades as per the COVID-19 guidelines.The governor was welcomed by officials with the scarf of the temple.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 08-01-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 11:25 IST
Kerala governor offers prayers at Mahakal temple in MP's Ujjain
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday morning offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple here in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. Khan visited the temple during the 'Bhog Aarti' of the Mahakal, said Ganesh Dhakad, administrator, Mahakaleshwar Temple, in a statement. The temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country which attracts a large number of devotees.

Dhakad said priests performed puja as per rituals while Khan offered prayers standing behind barricades as per the COVID-19 guidelines.

The governor was welcomed by officials with the scarf of the temple. Khan left the temple after 40 minutes, according to Dhakad. Earlier this month, the local administration decided to ban the entry in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple given the spike in coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022