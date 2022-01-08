Left Menu

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi name their son Guriq

Actor-couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on Saturday said they have named newborn son Guriq Singh. Our lion king guriqdhupiabedi guriqsinghdhupiabedi guriq pyaar naal you can call him Bedi Sahaab, Angad, who is the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, posted.The couple had tied the knot in May 2018 in a private ceremony.

Updated: 08-01-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 16:28 IST
Actor-couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on Saturday said they have named newborn son Guriq Singh. The couple, who have a two-year-old daughter Mehr, had announced the birth of their second child on October 3 last year.

Dhupia shared a candid picture of the newborn on her official Instagram page and revealed the name of the baby.

''Our baby boy Guriq #GuriqSinghDhupiaBedi @guriqdhupiabedi... #satnamwaheguru'' the 41-year-old actor wrote.

Sharing a video of him playing with his son, Angad, 38, referred to the toddler as their lion king. ''Guriq Singh!!!!! Our lion king @guriqdhupiabedi #guriqsinghdhupiabedi #guriq pyaar naal you can call him Bedi Sahaab,'' Angad, who is the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi, posted.

The couple had tied the knot in May 2018 in a private ceremony.

