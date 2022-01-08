Left Menu

Nagpur: Man dies while trying to save wife who jumped into well

A man drowned while trying to save his wife who had jumped into a well following a quarrel in Butibori area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday.The incident took place at around 1030am on Friday after the couple quarreled about food not being cooked in time, an official said.The woman jumped first.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-01-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 23:03 IST
Nagpur: Man dies while trying to save wife who jumped into well
  • Country:
  • India

A man drowned while trying to save his wife who had jumped into a well following a quarrel in Butibori area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 10:30am on Friday after the couple quarreled about food not being cooked in time, an official said.

''The woman jumped first. The man jumped in to save her but drowned. However, the woman was rescued after she held on to a pipe,'' the Butibori police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
2
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South African hospital sees less serious disease, coming end of Omicron surge; CDC doesn't yet see signal Omicron variant more severe in young kids and more

Health News Roundup: South African hospital sees less serious disease, comin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022