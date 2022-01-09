Left Menu

MP: Man held for making hoax call to Mumbai Police about terror attack

Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a man for allegedly making a call to the Mumbai Police control room about a terror attack, which later turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Sunday.Jitesh Thakur 35 was arrested here on Saturday on the basis of a mobile number shared by the Maharashtra Police, Jabalpurs Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Khandel told PTI.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 09-01-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 14:20 IST
MP: Man held for making hoax call to Mumbai Police about terror attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a man for allegedly making a call to the Mumbai Police control room about a terror attack, which later turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Sunday.

Jitesh Thakur (35) was arrested here on Saturday on the basis of a mobile number shared by the Maharashtra Police, Jabalpur's Additional Superintendent of Police Gopal Khandel told PTI. The accused, who is unemployed and a habitual drinker, had made the call to the Mumbai Police on January 6, he said.

According to Mumbai police, the man had claimed he was from the army and there will be attack in Mumbai with ''nuclear bomb'', and bombings at places like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kurla railway station, near actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow and near a gurdwara at Kharghar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

The call prompted searches at various places, but nothing suspicious was found following which the man was detained, they had said.

Khandel said the man had made hoax calls in the past also and quarrelled with the staff of Dial 100, a police SOS service, on several occasions. A case was registered against the accused at the Sanjeevani Nagar police station on charges of criminal intimidation and providing false information to public servant, he said.

The accused was placed under arrest on Saturday and sent to jail, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022