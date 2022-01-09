Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal marks one month marriage anniversary with Katrina Kaif, shares unseen picture from wedding festivities

It's been a month since the much-awaited Bollywood wedding -- 'Katrina Kaif weds Vicky Kaushal' has taken place, and the actors are now celebrating their one month marriage anniversary by dedicating adorable posts for each other.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 14:21 IST
Vicky Kaushal marks one month marriage anniversary with Katrina Kaif, shares unseen picture from wedding festivities
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's been a month since the much-awaited Bollywood wedding -- 'Katrina Kaif weds Vicky Kaushal' has taken place, and the actors are now celebrating their one month marriage anniversary by dedicating adorable posts for each other. Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a photo that appears to be from their sangeet ceremony--the function from which no photos were revealed yet.

In the all-smiles candid picture, the duo could be seen grooving on a party song on the stage. Katrina looks drop-dead gorgeous in a popping pink lehenga choli, while Vicky looks dapper as always in a navy blue ethnic kurta. "Forever to go!" Vicky captioned the post adding a red heart emoticon.

Earlier today, Katrina also marked the special day by sharing a snuggled up selfie with her husband. Fans and fellow celebrities have already gone gaga over the pictures of the couple, who tied the knot in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for 'Mimi' director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. On the other hand, the makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' have postponed the film's Delhi shooting schedule in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

 Russia
3
World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crackdown on protests; Sixteen dead in road accident in Egypt's South Sinai -Health Ministry and more

World News Roundup: Kazakhstan arrests ex-security chief as it presses crack...

 Global
4
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister

Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singa...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022