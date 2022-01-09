Left Menu

Shibani Dandekar shares adorable birthday wish for 'Foo' Farhan Akhtar

As actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar turned 48 on Sunday, his girlfriend and actor-singer Shibani Dandekar posted an adorable birthday message on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-01-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 16:28 IST
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As actor-director-producer Farhan Akhtar turned 48 on Sunday, his girlfriend and actor-singer Shibani Dandekar posted an adorable birthday message on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shibani posted glamourous pictures of them together, dressed in black.

Further, she penned, "My Foo, to what will be your best year yet. Love you FOREVER. Happy birthday. @faroutakhtar. #happybirthday #love #goodvibesonly." Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity gushed over the beautiful couple in the comments section.

Ileana D' Cruz wrote, "Seriously you two. So stinkin good lookin!!!!" "These are such epic pictures," a social media user added.

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. Earlier today, director-producer Zoya Akhtar also showered her younger brother with love on his special day. (ANI)

