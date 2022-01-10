Left Menu

'Drive My Car' wins Best non-English Motion Picture at Golden Globes

Japanese drama 'Drive My Car' has been declared as the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture at the 79th Golden Globe Awards on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2022 08:35 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 08:35 IST
'Drive My Car' wins Best non-English Motion Picture at Golden Globes
Poster of 'Drive My Car' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Japanese drama 'Drive My Car' has been declared as the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture at the 79th Golden Globe Awards on Monday. "Congratulations to all the nominees and an extra special congratulations to Drive My Car on the #GoldenGlobe for Best Non-English Language Motion Picture," a tweet read on the official Twitter handle of Golden Globe.

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, 'Drive My Car' revolves around the relationship between an ageing actor and his chauffeur. The film was recently named Best Film of 2021 by the National Society of Film Critics. Coming back to Golden Globe 2022, the winners are being announced on the website and as well as Golden Globes' official social media handles.

Also, various media organisations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon and Warner Media have boycotted the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organization. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States
4
Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors addressed

Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors add...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022