Hrithik Roshan receives heartfelt birthday wish from ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have always made sure about not letting their divorce come in between the friendship and respect they have for one another. Sussanne's message for Hrithik on his 48th birthday is proof of the fact.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-01-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 13:01 IST
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have always made sure about not letting their divorce come in between the friendship and respect they have for one another. Sussanne's wish for Hrithik on his 48th birthday is proof of the fact. Taking to Instagram, Sussanne penned a heartfelt note for Hrithik. In the message, she addressed Hrithik as 'best dad'.

"Happy birthday Rye.. You are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so s000 lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always -- bigggg hug! #fathersongoals," she wrote alongside a video clip, in which one can see Hrithik spending quality time with his sons. Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2000. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced a year later.

In 2021, Sussanne temporarily moved in with Hrithik, so that they could co-parent their children during COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

