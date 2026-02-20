New Mexico Reopens Epstein's Zorro Ranch Case

New Mexico's attorney general, Raúl Torrez, has resumed an inquiry into possible illegal activities at Jeffrey Epstein's former Zorro Ranch. This follows a review of newly released information by the US Department of Justice, spurring state prosecutors to delve deeper into the case.

Previously sealed FBI files have sparked the need for additional scrutiny. State authorities are eager to access a complete, unredacted federal case file and coordinate with law enforcement partners and a new truth commission created by state lawmakers. This four-member bipartisan panel is investigating allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking linked to the ranch.

The sprawling ranch, once owned by Epstein's estate, was sold in 2023 to the family of Don Huffines and renamed San Rafael Ranch. The new owners, who have not been contacted by law enforcement thus far, plan to transform the property into a Christian retreat.

