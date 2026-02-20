Trump's Economic Assurance: A Midterm Election Strategy

President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday that his economic policies are alleviating high living costs as he tried to convince voters ahead of the November midterm elections. Speaking in Rome, Georgia, Trump highlighted a booming stock market, foreign tariff policies, and increased investment in the U.S. economy.

Despite winning re-election in 2024 on the promise of reducing inflation, Trump struggles to show progress on high prices, as indicated by public opinion polls. Concerns about persistent costs could impact Republicans' grip on Congress during the elections.

While Trump became the party's primary spokesperson regarding costs, his speeches often appear inconsistent. Economic data contrast his claims of reduced inflation, with inflation rates remaining significant in groceries and housing. As the elections near, Trump's messaging will be scrutinized as a defining campaign element.

(With inputs from agencies.)