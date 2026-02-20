Trump's Deadline for Iran: Deal or Consequences Loom

President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Iran, emphasizing the necessity of reaching a nuclear agreement within 10 to 15 days or facing severe consequences. The statement comes amidst heightened military tensions in the Middle East, where the U.S. has ramped up its presence, fostering fears of a broader conflict.

Trump outlined his expectations during a meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington, expressing optimism about ongoing negotiations but insisting on a 'meaningful' agreement. He has made it clear that the U.S. is prepared to take additional measures if required to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Tehran has responded firmly, vowing to retaliate if attacked. As diplomatic discussions continue, Trump's combative stance has influenced global oil prices and drawn international reactions, including support for Iranian exercises from Russian naval forces in strategically crucial regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)