Release date of Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files' gets postponed

The makers of Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty-starrer 'The Kashmir Files' have decided to postpone the film's release date due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:19 IST
Poster of 'The Kashmir Files' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The makers of Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty-starrer 'The Kashmir Files' have decided to postpone the film's release date due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. "Due to the significant spike in Covid cases in the country and the current scenario on theatres being partially or fully shut down in many states, we have decided to postpone the release of our movie 'The Kashmir Files'. Let's fight the pandemic together. Wear mask & stay safe," Zee Studios said in a statement.

Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, was supposed to release in theatres on January 26 this year. Apart from 'The Kashmir Files', release dates of Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' and Alia Bhatt's 'RRR' also got postponed recently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

