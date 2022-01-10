Left Menu

Priety Zinta, Juhi Chawla, other celebrities shower birthday wishes on Hrithik Roshan

As Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan turned 48 on Monday, his friends and fellow members from the film industry poured in birthday greetings on social media.

Updated: 10-01-2022 23:11 IST
As Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan turned 48 on Monday, his friends and fellow members from the film industry poured in birthday greetings on social media. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and shared Hrithik's first look from 'Vikram Vedha'.

She wrote, "All the love, peace, joy, and happiness to u today and every day @hrithikroshan." Preity Zinta shared a throwback picture with the birthday boy on her Instagram, in which Hrithik's hair looks hilarious.

She wrote, "Happy birthday my darling @hrithikroshan Sorry had to post this photo cuz it always makes me laugh and think of our fun and mad times together. Always wanna see you smile n shine today, tomorrow, and always. Love you loads. #throwback #happybirthday #ting" Juhi Chawla announced 1000 trees for Hrithik on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a video with Hrithik from an event and penned, "A 1000 trees for you Hrithik ..!!! You are a superlative actor ... I am always amazed when I watch you on screen ..!! Acting, Dancing, Good looks, Sincerity you have it all ...!! .. God Bless You !!! and thank you and Gudduji for your generosity on my birthday ..!!!!!" Priyanka Chopra also shared her birthday wishes with a "jhappi" on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Peecee posted Duggu's picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Duggu! May you be blessed with the best always. Sending a giant jhappi your way!" Several other celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and more shared birthday wishes for Hrithik on social media. (ANI)

