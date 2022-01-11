Left Menu

Artistes' body in Bengal forms new committee

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-01-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 00:20 IST
West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum, the only representative body of the artistes in films and TV soaps in the state, has formed a new committee of office-bearers appointing veteran actor Ranjit Mallick as its president and Bengali film hero Jeet as the working president.

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee was the president in the past and superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee was the working president of the committee.

The new appointments were announced on Sunday evening.

''In view of the COVID situation we decided against any gathering this year and asked for names of panel office-bearers from forum members and this was the only panel submitted which was unanimously seconded by all the members,'' Diganta Bagchi, a joint secretary of the new committee, said.

Actors Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Sumanta Mukherjee, Koushik Sen, Aparajita Auddy and Bharat Kaul have been nominated as vice-presidents.

Seasoned actor Shantilal Mukherjee was nominated as the general secretary, while actor Ankush Hazra was one of the two new joint secretaries.

Actor Abir Chatterjee was among the seven members of the new executive council.

The committee will continue to work cohesively to promote the interest of the stakeholders in the industry during the COVID period which has forced the artistes to face serious challenges and situations, Bagchi added.

