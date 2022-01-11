Left Menu

'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya' fame Pooja Gor tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Pooja Gor has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-01-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 15:30 IST
'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya' fame Pooja Gor tests positive for COVID-19
Pooja Gor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Pooja Gor has tested positive for COVID-19. On Tuesday, Pooja took to Instagram and revealed that she has contracted the deadly virus.

She posted a picture in which she can be seen having a thermometer in her mouth. "Got 'em positive vibes. #gottofightit #maskup #staysafe #quarantined #homeisolation," she captioned the post.

After learning about her diagnosis, fans and members of the television industry showered Pooja with get-well-soon wishes. "Please take care," actor Adaa Khan commented.

"Speedy recovery to you," a fan commented. Pooja is best known for her role in the TV show 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

Arch Pharmalabs Ties up with Orochem Technologies Inc., USA

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022