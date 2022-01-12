Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu

Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee on Wednesday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing home isolation. Sources in the health department stated that several actors and technicians here have contracted the disease.Chatterjee had complained of uneasiness, following which his samples were examined and the disease detected, they added.Taking to Twitter, the 59-year-old actor said, Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-01-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 17:38 IST
Taking to Twitter, the 59-year-old actor said, ''Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. After consulting with my doctor, I'm currently in home isolation and hoping for a speedy recovery.'' PTI SCH RMS RMS

