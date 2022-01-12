Left Menu

Soccer-Agent Raiola underwent 'ordinary medical checks', says spokesperson

Football agent Mino Raiola underwent "ordinary medical checks" on Wednesday, his spokesperson said amid reports that the 54-year-old was in a hospital Italy for emergency surgery. Raiola's clients include high-profile players such as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Gianluigi Donnarumma. "Mino Raiola underwent ordinary medical checks that required anaesthesia," Raiola's spokesperson said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:05 IST
Soccer-Agent Raiola underwent 'ordinary medical checks', says spokesperson

Football agent Mino Raiola underwent "ordinary medical checks" on Wednesday, his spokesperson said amid reports that the 54-year-old was in a hospital Italy for emergency surgery.

Raiola's clients include high-profile players such as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Gianluigi Donnarumma. "Mino Raiola underwent ordinary medical checks that required anaesthesia," Raiola's spokesperson said in a statement. "These are planned checks, there was no emergency intervention."

According to Forbes, Raiola was worth $84.7 million as of December 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022