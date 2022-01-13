Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet announce split: Love between us carries on

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-01-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 10:09 IST
Hollywood star Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet have announced that they are ending their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Momoa, 42, posted a joint statement with Bonet, 54, saying that they are going their separate ways after four years of marriage and more than a decade as a couple.

''We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so - We share our Family news - That we are parting ways in marriage,'' the statement read.

The two said they are announcing their breakup ''not because we think it's newsworthy'' but so they can go about their lives ''with dignity and honesty.'' ''The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become... ''Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail... J & L'' the statement concluded.

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met and started dating in 2005, before tying the knot in late 2017. They share two children -- son Nakoa-Wolf and daughter Lola.

Bonet also shares daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, with musician Lenny Kravitz, whom she was married to from 1987 to 1993.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

