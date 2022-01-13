Left Menu

'The Young and the Restless' star Richard Burgi fired after COVID-19 protocol breach

Actor Richard Burgi has been fired from the CBS soap opera 'The Young and the Restless' for breaching the production's COVID-19 protocols.

13-01-2022
Richard Burgi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Richard Burgi has been fired from the CBS soap opera 'The Young and the Restless' for breaching the production's COVID-19 protocols. Burgi confirmed the news himself on January 11 in an Instagram Live post in which he said that he "naively and inadvertently violated the show's COVID policy."

Sources close to 'The Young and the Restless' confirmed to Variety that the actor is no longer with the show. "I felt terrible about it. I still do. It bothers me mightily but it is what it is. I respect whatever the show's decision is. They're doing the best they can, as we all are," Burgi said in his video message, as per the outlet.

Burgi explained that he contracted COVID-19 around Christmas and waited to return to set after five days, a time frame the Center for Disease Control set at the end of December. The actor then "tested twice negatively at the studio and showed up to work," he said, "but was not within the show's guidelines, which is a 10-day protocol. So I inadvertently violated the show's COVID rules and protocols." As per Variety, the CDC announced on December 27, 2021, that it was "shortening the recommended time for isolation" for those people who test positive for COVID-19.

Burgi joined 'The Young and the Restless' last March in the reprising role of Ashland Locke role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

