Sanjay Gupta to make web series on 'narcotics queen Baby Patankar'

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is all set to make a web series about millionaire drug queen Shashikala Patankar, also known as Baby Patankar. As per a statement, the web series titled 'Baby Patankar - Narcotics Queen of India' will go on floors in another six months. Sanjay Gupta will helm project along with Samit Kakkad.

Talking about the show, Sanjay Gupta said, " I have been waiting for the right material to come by. Crime being my forte and I enjoy the beat very much. Here is a story that deserves to be told in all its glory." Initially a domestic worker, with two kids in tow, Baby Patankar was thrown out of her house by an abusive husband. She somehow made ends meet by working in many homes and delivering milk bottles before she rose in the ranks as India's narcotics queen.

"She rose from there to create and control the biggest narcotics empire in India. Her case was active till 2015. She was arrested after 120 kilos of MDMA was found in her residence. Our story traces her rise to power, how she took over what was popular presumed as a male bastion, her romance with a cop and how she exploited the relationship. The rivalry with existing drug lords who cut off her supplies, is another facet we will focus on. True stories like these are fascinating," Sanjay Gupta added. The makers have not revealed the cast yet. (ANI)

