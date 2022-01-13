When 6-year-old Imran Khan proposed to Juhi Chawla

Left Menu

On actor Imran Khan's birthday on Thursday, Juhi Chawla took a stroll down memory lane and shared that the former proposed to her when he was just six years old.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:21 IST
Imran Khan and Juhi Chawla (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On actor Imran Khan's birthday on Thursday, Juhi Chawla took a stroll down memory lane and shared that the forner proposed to her when he was just six years old. She also shared a picture collage on her Instagram handle, including one picture of Imran when he was a little boy.

"Imran proposed to me when he was 6 years old ..!!!!.... heere ki pehchaan tab se hai usmein (He's known the mark of a real diamond since) ..!!!! Happy Happy Birthday to my youngest suitor ever ..!!!! A 100 trees for you Imran," Juhi wrote. For the unversed, Imran played a young Aamir Khan in Juhi's debut movie, 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'.

Imran, who made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in 'Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa', has not been seen in a film since 2015's 'Katti Batti'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

