Shahid Kapoor is 'ok' being his wife's second love

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are currently enjoying the winter season in Punjab.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-01-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 14:28 IST
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are currently enjoying the winter season in Punjab. On Friday, Shahid took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of his winter morning with his wife.

In a short video, the couple can be seen sitting in a park, all decked up in cosy clothes. The major highlight of the clip is Shahid sitting at a distance from Mira and blowing kisses through the air at her. Mira can be seen surfing through her phone.

Sharing the particular video, Shahid quipped and said that Mira's first love is her phone. "Her first love is what she is staring at. But I am ok being her

second love also..what to do... Love is like that only. #winterlove," he captioned the post Reacting to Shahid's caption, Mira wrote, "Naa you are my first love."

Meanwhile, the doting parents to two children are all set to into their new Mumbai sea-facing apartment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

