Left Menu

'Real Steel' series adaptation in the works at Disney

Disney is in early development on a spinoff for the 2011 hit movie 'Real Steel' that starred Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly and Anthony Mackie in the lead roles.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:31 IST
'Real Steel' series adaptation in the works at Disney
A still from the movie (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Disney is in early development on a spinoff for the 2011 hit movie 'Real Steel' that starred Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly and Anthony Mackie in the lead roles. Deadline confirmed that Disney+ is developing a series based on the 2011 film directed by Shawn Levy.

The film followed an-boxer and father, played by Jackman, and son, played by Dakota Goyo, as they reconcile years of distance and discover an obsolete junkyard sparring robot who just might be more than it seems. As per Deadline, the series hails from Disney Branded Television and is produced by 20th Television in association with Levy's 21 Laps, for its sister streamer.

Reportedly, the makers of the series are currently searching for a writer for the series, which is executive produced by Levy, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Susan Montford and Don Murphy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022