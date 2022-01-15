Left Menu

Jonah Hill says Leonardo DiCaprio forced him to watch 'The Mandalorian'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-01-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 16:31 IST
Actor Jonah Hill has revealed that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio forced him to watch the Pedro Pascal-starrer series ''The Mandalorian'' while they were shooting for their Netflix movie ''Don't Look Up''.

Hill and DiCaprio, who earlier worked together for Martin Scorsese's 2013 ''The Wolf of Wall Street'', recently reunited for Adam Mckay's satire drama, which also featured Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Timothee Chalamet.

During an interview with W Magazine, Hill said he lived with DiCaprio while working on the film and they would spend their time watching films.

''Leo made me watch 'The Mandalorian' when we were making 'Don’t Look Up', and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn’t give a f**k because I didn’t know anything that it was about,'' he said.

Hill revealed that he started watching HBO's ''Game of Thrones'' a ''couple of months'' back and fell in love with the series. He said he has watched till season four of the epic fantasy show.

'''Game of Thrones' is so sick. I know this is hilarious, because I'm in 2012. I'm just watching three episodes at a time, like you would binge any show. But I forget this happened in real time and was like a cultural event. ''So I watched the Red Wedding, as one of three episodes I watched that night. I'm calling friends, like, 'Oh my god, Robb Stark got killed, blah, blah, blah.' And they're like, 'Yeah, dude. It was like the end-of-Sopranos-level cultural event','' he added.

