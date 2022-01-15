Jonah Hill reveals Leonardo DiCaprio forced him to watch 'The Mandalorian'

Hollywood actor Jonah Hill is not a fan of 'The Mandalorian' despite his friend and frequent co-star Leonardo DiCaprio's best efforts to get him hooked. According to Variety, Hill told a magazine that he often does not watch science-fiction films and television series because "I used to have a rule: If it didn't happen or it couldn't happen, then I just wasn't interested, because I would lose focus."

While making Adam McKay's Netflix satire 'Don't Look Up', DiCaprio got Hill to break his rule and give the Disney Plus 'Star Wars' television series a try. "Leo made me watch 'The Mandalorian' when we were making 'Don't Look Up,' and it was like, Baby Yoda was so cute, but I just didn't give a f--k because I didn't know anything that it was about," Hill said.

He appears to be more of a fantasy guy, recently falling in love with 'Game of Thrones'. Hill said, "'Game of Thrones' is so sick." The actor continued, "I know this is hilarious because I'm in 2012. I'm just watching three episodes at a time like you would binge any show. But I forget this happened in real-time and was like a cultural event. So I watched the Red Wedding, as one of three episodes I watched that night. I'm calling friends, like, 'Oh my god, Robb Stark got killed, blah, blah, blah.' And they're like, 'Yeah, dude. It was like the end-of-'Sopranos'-level cultural event.'"

DiCaprio and Hill first starred together in Martin Scorsese's 'The Wolf of Wall Street', which nabbed them Oscar nominations for actor and supporting actor, respectively. The two reunited for McKay's 'Don't Look Up', which is one of the most-watched Netflix original movies of all time. The film is now streaming globally on Netflix, as per Variety. (ANI)

