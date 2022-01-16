Left Menu

Pankaj Tripathi celebrates 17 years of togetherness with wife Mridula

Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Saturday night marked the 17th wedding anniversary with his wife Mridula Tripathi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 09:28 IST
Pankaj Tripathi celebrates 17 years of togetherness with wife Mridula
Mridula Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Saturday night marked the 17th wedding anniversary with his wife Mridula Tripathi. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Sacred Games' actor shared a series of pictures featuring himself with Mridula. The post also included two throwback snaps from his wedding album.

"Satrah saal hue aaj parinay sootra mein.Is sukhad yaatra ki kuch yaadein. Dhanyavaad," he captioned the post. (Translation: Seventeen years have passed today. Some memories of this pleasant journey. Thank you) Several celebrities including Anurag Kashyap, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jatin Sarna among other fellow stars from the showbiz poured in congratulatory messages for the couple, in the comments section.

Pankaj married Mridula Tripathi on January 15, 2004, and they have a daughter, Aashi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

