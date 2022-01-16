Left Menu

Kanye West claims Kardashian kids are raised by nannies, cameras

Rapper Kanye West took a dig at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and slammed her for raising their brood in limelight and with the help of nannies.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 13:45 IST
Kanye West claims Kardashian kids are raised by nannies, cameras
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian with their kids (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rapper Kanye West took a dig at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and slammed her for raising their brood in limelight and with the help of nannies. Aiming at the Kardashians and his ex-wife Kim's new beau-comedian Pete Davidson, West dropped a new track 'Eazy', on Saturday.

From expressing his eagerness to beat Davidson, West also took a dig at Kim for how he thinks she is raising their brood. Right off the bat, Kanye says "How I ain't bring nothing to the table when I'm the table?" going on to rap that he is going to "turn up the music, wake up the neighbours," among other incendiary lyrics.

He hits the point home even more so later when he raps "N****, we havin' the best divorce ever // If we go to court, we'll go to court together // Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we'll go to Kourt's together." He adds, "watched four kids for like five hours today," echoing what he claimed about allegedly being restricted from time with his children. But then, he raps, "I got love for the nannies, but real family is better // The cameras watch the kids, y'all stop takin' the credit."

Speaking of his kids, Kanye raps, "When you give 'em everything, they only want more // Boujee and unruly, y'all need to do some chores // Rich-a** kids, this ain't yo mama house // Climb on your brother's shoulders, get that Top Ramen out." And, of course, the Davidson line everyone knew was coming ... "God saved me from that crash // Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**." In the same breath, he shouts out his new girlfriend, Julia Fox, rapping "And my new bi**h bad // I know Illuminati mad."

The song is getting tons of love, with people saying West is back to rhyming like he used to during his 'College Dropout' days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022