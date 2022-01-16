Left Menu

Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her 'Indoors in Indore' mood

Actor Katrina Kaif is the happiest when she is with her husband Vicky Kaushal, and her latest Instagram post is proof of the fact.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-01-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 15:34 IST
Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her 'Indoors in Indore' mood
Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Katrina Kaif is the happiest when she is with her husband Vicky Kaushal, and her latest Instagram post is proof of the fact. On Sunday, Katrina painted the town red with her beautiful selfies in a red outfit. More than the images, it was her caption that caught everyone's attention.

"Indoors in Indore #sundayselfie," she captioned post. "You are glowing. Your are looking so happy after marriage," a fan commented.

"Caption cool. It seems like you and Vicky are having loads of fun in Indore," another one wrote. For the unversed, Katrina and Vikcy, who tied the knot on December 9, are currently in Indore as Vicky is currently shooting there for his next film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022