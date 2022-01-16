Left Menu

Mammootty tests positive for COVID-19, says experiencing 'light fever'

Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.The 70-year-old actor said he contracted the virus despite taking precautions but was feeling fine.Mammootty, who was reportedly shooting for his upcoming film CBI 5 when he tested positive, took to Twitter to update his fans about his health.Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 15:44 IST
Mammootty tests positive for COVID-19, says experiencing 'light fever'
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

The 70-year-old actor said he contracted the virus despite taking precautions but was feeling ''fine''.

Mammootty, who was reportedly shooting for his upcoming film ''CBI 5'' when he tested positive, took to Twitter to update his fans about his health.

''Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities,'' Mammootty wrote.

''I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care,'' he added.

The veteran actor was last seen in the political drama ''One'' and has a packed slate of films lined up for release, including gangster drama ''Bheeshma Parvam'', crime thriller ''Puzhu'' and ''Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery of ''Jallikattu'' fame.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday, India added 2,71,202 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,71,22,164, including 7,743 cases of the Omicron variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022