MP: After Chinese kite string slits woman's throat, three booked, illegal construction razed

Three people were booked and illegal structures from where glass-coated Chinese kite string were being sold were demolished after a 20-year-old woman died in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.A kite string slit the womans throat while she was riding a scooter on Saturday near Zero Point bridge under Madhav Nagar police station limits and she bled to death, he said.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 16-01-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 18:19 IST
Three people were booked and illegal structures from where glass-coated Chinese kite string were being sold were demolished after a 20-year-old woman died in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

A kite string slit the woman's throat while she was riding a scooter on Saturday near Zero Point bridge under Madhav Nagar police station limits and she bled to death, he said. Following the woman's death, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had issued directives to all districts to take strict action against people selling Chinese string. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Pallavi Shukla said three people, identified as Abdul Jabbar, Ritik Jadhav and Vijay Bhavsar, have been booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), and Chinese string has been seized, following which illegal structures in their homes were razed.

Despite their use being illegal, incidents of people getting injured or dying due to such Chinese kite strings are reportedly every year around Makar Sankranti festival, which was celebrated on January 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

