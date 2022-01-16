Left Menu

Lori Loughlin's home robbed, jewellery worth USD one million stolen

Actor Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli's home was burglarized earlier this month.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 20:10 IST
Lori Loughlin's home robbed, jewellery worth USD one million stolen
Lori Loughlin (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli's home was burglarized earlier this month. According to E! News, the robbery occurred while the 'Full House' and 'Fuller House' star and her husband were not at home at the time of the incident.

As per TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources, the thieves were "dressed in all black and wore masks" when they allegedly entered the home by smashing a bedroom window and stole USD one million worth of jewellery, including Lori's jewellery box. The news comes days after Lori and Mossimo both attended her 'Full House' and 'Fuller House' co-star Bob Saget's funeral in Los Angeles alongside his family and friends, including fellow castmates John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure.

"Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend; he was my family," Lori, who played Aunt Becky on Full House and Fuller House, said in a statement to E! News at the time. "I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022