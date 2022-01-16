Lori Loughlin's home robbed, jewellery worth USD one million stolen

Actor Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli's home was burglarized earlier this month. According to E! News, the robbery occurred while the 'Full House' and 'Fuller House' star and her husband were not at home at the time of the incident.

As per TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources, the thieves were "dressed in all black and wore masks" when they allegedly entered the home by smashing a bedroom window and stole USD one million worth of jewellery, including Lori's jewellery box. The news comes days after Lori and Mossimo both attended her 'Full House' and 'Fuller House' co-star Bob Saget's funeral in Los Angeles alongside his family and friends, including fellow castmates John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure.

"Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend; he was my family," Lori, who played Aunt Becky on Full House and Fuller House, said in a statement to E! News at the time. "I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)