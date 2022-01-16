CM Bommai gifts Kamalavva a house on 'Makara Sankranti'

This Makara Sankranti will remain a memorable one for Kamalavva as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave her the gift she was waiting for -- a roof of her own.

During a live grievance redressal programme in a private news channel, the Chief Minister heard the plight of Kamalavva Thimmanagouda. With tears in her eyes, Kamalavva from Manchanakoppa village in Bommai's own constituency of Shiggavi in Haveri district told Bommai that the heavy rains and floods during the Ganesha festival swept her house away.

''Both my sons died. Please get me a house built,'' Kamalavva had pleaded.

Consoling her, the Chief Minister promised her a new house of her own by Makara Sankranti.

On the direction of Bommai, the district administration swung into action and built a 'pucca' house for her in the village.

On Sunday, the elderly woman found a number of government officials waiting for her.

Kamalavva inaugurated her fully-furnished new house with a hall, a bedroom, a kitchen with storeroom and pooja room by cutting the ribbon amid claps.

Then, a district official presented the keys of the house to her.

