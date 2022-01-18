Left Menu

Neena Kulkarni opens up about her new film 'Gond Ke Laddu'

Veteran actor Neena Kulkarni is super excited for her upcoming Hindi anthology 'Unpaused

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 18:58 IST
Neena Kulkarni opens up about her new film 'Gond Ke Laddu'
Veteran actor Neena Kulkarni (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Neena Kulkarni is super excited for her upcoming Hindi anthology 'Unpaused:Naya Safar'. Kulkarni will be seen in the 'Gond Ke Laddu' segment.

Talking more about the project, she said, "Everyone is looking for a little hope and that's what Unpaused: Naya Safar aims to provide. All the five movies in the anthology will bring a smile on your face and will leave with you hope and faith. My film, titled 'Gond Ke Laddu' is about how a senior citizen managed to adapt herself to the new technology in the uncertain times." She added, "It's a tale of simple human emotions, which has been beautifully presented by our director Shikha Makan. It is a story that everyone will relate to."

The film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on January 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022