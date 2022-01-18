Maha: Woman held for murdering friend for her jewellery

The murder of a 58-year-old woman in Dombivali in Thane district has been solved with the arrest of her friend, police said on Tuesday.

Vijaya Bhaviskar was found murdered on Monday morning in her Tilak Nagar flat in which she lived alone and several teams were formed to crack the case, an official said.

''Using human and technical inputs, we zeroed in on Bhaviskar's friend Seema Khopde (40). Khopde, who was eyeing the victim's jewellery, told her she wanted to stay overnight on Sunday. She allowed the accused to stay overnight, who strangled her and fled with the ornaments,'' said Assistant Commissioner of Police JD More.

The accused runs a small food stall in the vicinity and has a criminal record, including cheating cases, More added.

