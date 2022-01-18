Left Menu

Maha: Woman held for murdering friend for her jewellery

Khopde, who was eyeing the victims jewellery, told her she wanted to stay overnight on Sunday. She allowed the accused to stay overnight, who strangled her and fled with the ornaments, said Assistant Commissioner of Police JD More.The accused runs a small food stall in the vicinity and has a criminal record, including cheating cases, More added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-01-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 19:17 IST
Maha: Woman held for murdering friend for her jewellery
  • Country:
  • India

The murder of a 58-year-old woman in Dombivali in Thane district has been solved with the arrest of her friend, police said on Tuesday.

Vijaya Bhaviskar was found murdered on Monday morning in her Tilak Nagar flat in which she lived alone and several teams were formed to crack the case, an official said.

''Using human and technical inputs, we zeroed in on Bhaviskar's friend Seema Khopde (40). Khopde, who was eyeing the victim's jewellery, told her she wanted to stay overnight on Sunday. She allowed the accused to stay overnight, who strangled her and fled with the ornaments,'' said Assistant Commissioner of Police JD More.

The accused runs a small food stall in the vicinity and has a criminal record, including cheating cases, More added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022