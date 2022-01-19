Left Menu

Known as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut's latest workout post is giving major midweek motivation to her fans.

19-01-2022
Kangana Ranaut gives major fitness goals with latest 'pilate session' snap
Known as one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut's latest workout post is giving major midweek motivation to her fans. The 'Queen' actor is one such Bollywood diva who is not only adored for her onscreen performance but also for her fit body.

Sharing some fitness motivation for her fans, Ranaut took to her Instagram story to share a glimpse into her pilates session. In the post, the 34-year-old was seen working on her core with the help of her fitness instructor. "Morning exercise with one and only @namratapurohit," the 'Fashion' star wrote.

Earlier in the day, Ranaut also shared two snaps from the birthday party of Sohel Maklai- the producer of her upcoming film 'Dhaakad'. The actor also noted that she reunited with the 'Dhaakad' team last night. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana recently wrapped filming for her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. Apart from 'Dhaakad', she will soon be seen in films like 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films. (ANI)

