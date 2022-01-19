Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District Arc Episode 8: Can Tengen, Tanjiro defeat demonic siblings?

The Japanese anime Demon Slayer Season 2 has already reached a climax point. We have already officially entered Entertainment District Arc of KoyoharuGotouge's original manga series.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 8 is the final episode which will showcase the fight between the demonic siblings vs. and Tanjiro, Tengen, Inosuke, and Zenitsu. Recently, the official Twitter account for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has released a new poster to celebrate the Entertainment District Arc's climax. Check it below.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 7 introduces Gyutaro to fans. Episode 8 is one of the most anticipated Episodes of Entertainment District Arc, as it features the Sound Hashira taking on Upper Moon 6 demons, Gyutaro and Daki.

Nezuko brutally attacks Daki, completely overwhelming her in last episode. Blinded by her rage, however, Nezuko nearly attacks innocent people, before Tanjiro intervenes and restrains her.

Tengen arrives and beheads Daki with ease, doubting she is as powerful as she claims. However, Daki does not die. Instead, she wails and cries, causing her brother Gyutaro to emerge and fight. He engages with Tengen, using his sickles and Blood Demon Art. Overwhelmed, he struggles to stand his ground, as Daki and Gyutaro fight as one. Tanjiro manages to calm Nezuko down, just as Zenitsu and Inosuke arrive to help.

The Japanese anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba-Entertainment-District Arc Episode 8 will show the fights between demonic siblings vs. and Tanjiro, Tengen, Inosuke, and Zenitsu.Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 8 will be released on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

All the latest chapters of Demon Slayer: Entertainment-District Arcare available online on Netflix, Crunchyroll and Funimation. The release time will follow different times in different zone. The time zones are mentioned below.

Indian Time: 9:15 PM

Eastern Time: 10:45 AM

Pacific Time: 7:45 AM

Central Time: 9:45 AM

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Japanese anime series.

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 66 spoilers leaked: Kawaki pierces Boruto's chest