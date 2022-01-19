Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 66 spoilers leaked: Kawaki pierces Boruto’s chest

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 66 is getting hype in social media after its spoilers were leaked, revealing the death of a main character of the manga. The raw scans for Boruto Chapter 66 are out.

In chapter 65, we saw Boruto is crawling by his chest and struggling to stand properly. Although he has taken Amado's medication, he is still not getting the full reaction of the medicine. The medicine will suppress Momoshiki to take off full control of Boruto's mind.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 66 is one of the interesting chapters of the manga, as it would reveal Boruto and Kawaki's fate. Konoha Village is again under Momoshiki Otsutsuki's threat and the community is not sure how to confront Otsutsuki, who kidnapped Boruto's consciousness. Boruto transforms into Otsutsuki to fight against Code. Naruto and Shikamaru join the battle but Kawaki is worried and tells them to leave the battlefield. Surprisingly, Kawaki protects Naruto, and that wonders Code and Boruto.

According to a reliable source known as 'Organic Dinosaur', BorutoNaruto Next Generations chapter 66 will be titled "Kill or Be Killed." The upcoming chapter begins with Isshiki's Karma-activated form. In a flashback sequence, we will see Amado is suggesting Kawaki to empty the activated Karma so that he can protect Naruto well. It seems he will grab Amado's offer.

Ada and Code are confused about Kawaki having this kind of power. They are discussing how the repairs to his arm and the subsequent fight might have been the conditions required to "awaken that power".

SPOILER BORUTO CHAPTER 66#BORUTO #Borutochapter66 #BorutoCh66 #kawaki Kawaki used Daikokuten and Sukunahikona (Isshiki's jutsu) to pierce Boruto's arms, legs, and stomach and crushed him with big cubes. He also attacked him with Katon.

As a result, there will be a fight between Kawaki and Otsutsuki. During the intense fight, a giant black cube will suddenly appear on Boruto, but fortunately, he will be saved by Naruto. Naruto then tells Kawaki that this is not a joke and that he needs to cool off and calm down before he ends up killing Boruto.

Naruto sits down and pushes his father away and off to the distance by saying that this is the only option to save Boruto.

Then Boruto clasps his hands together and makes the serpent's hand seal, as Naruto screams out in horror. Naruto is able to touch his son again, but Boruto blasts him out of the way using Wind Release Gale Palm.

Kawaki says that Boruto has been preparing for this moment, as Boruto looks at Kawaki, and asks to kill him while his consciousness is still suppressing Momoshiki.

Kawaki then pierces Boruto straight to the chest... "at least a meter of Kawaki's transformed arm has gone out the other side", which is now pouring blood. There's a gaping hole in his chest, and Naruto looks shocked.

This is how Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 66 will be out on January 20, 2021. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

